ASD starts first day of school with virtual learning.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday kicked off the first day of school for the Anchorage School District and it was a day like no other, as thousands of kids connected with their teachers virtually.

The Field family, fourth grader Ashlynn and second grader Scarlet, are taking on school at home in their dining room. The first week is all about getting to know their new teachers, and getting a feel for how it’s all going to work.

"It feels weird, because I'm normally at school, doing it with everybody around me, not with everybody on a screen," said Ashlynn.

The Anchorage School District offered several distance learning options to parents ahead of the new school year. The Fields chose the ASD in school route. For this school year, it means they start off online, with the option to return to class once the school district moves into a lower risk level based on COVID-19 cases in the community. The particular option that the Fields chose, face to face, gives students a virtual connection with a teacher and their classmates via Zoom.

"Their mental health is most important right now. It's been night and day for them. As soon as we started yesterday, they've been so excited to get back to school finally, so that's been really positive," said mom, Jackie Field.

For the Fields, it’s all about making the most of an unknown situation and getting through it together.

“I love that I get to be a part of it, where usually I’m just sending them off to school and we miss their entire day,” said Jackie. “I’m really looking forward to being able to see them in their environment with their teachers, and be a part of their lives in that way that I’ve never been able to before.”

While she misses the company of her friends, Ashlynn says she's excited to learn from home because that means having her family around.

“It’s nice to have my mom there to help me when something gets really hard...and my sister. It’s great having her around. It just feels like I have at least one classmate there with me,” said Ashlynn.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.