Advertisement

‘Cannon’s Life Matters’: N.C. man’s mural honors 5-year-old who was fatally shot

Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”
Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”(Skeeter Tulloch via WBTV)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man took it a step further to honor Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle on Aug. 9.

Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”

Tulloch painted the mural Aug. 14, a day after Cannon was laid to rest.

According to an event page, “Bike On Cannon,” the 5-year-old was playing outside and riding a bike with his siblings when he was shot at point-blank range by a neighbor.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s killing.

More than $815,000 had been raised for the family by Friday through a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 tropical systems pose possible double threat to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two tropical systems could become nearly simultaneous threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast early next week. They could even get sucked into an odd dance around each other. Or they could fall apart.

National

4 people missing after pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi, Texas

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six people have been hospitalized after a natural gas pipeline exploded Friday in the Port of Corpus Christi, authorities said.

National

Judge rebuffs Trump again on tax records; appeals under way

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
However, Trump’s lawyers had already noted in a court filing Thursday that they were making the same request of an appeals court and the Supreme Court.

National

Russia to let dissident Navalny fly to Berlin for treatment

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors at the Siberian hospital where opposition politician Alexei Navalny lies in a coma after suspected poisoning have allowed his family to transport him to a top German medical facility, the hospital’s deputy chief doctor said Friday.

Coronavirus

Texas woman loses dad to COVID, nearly loses other close family members, lost job

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
One woman endured the nightmare possibility of losing nearly all her closest family members to coronavirus.

Latest News

National Politics

California fires claim 6 lives, threaten thousands of homes

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires that have claimed at least five lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes continue to blaze around California.

National

Low rates and heavy buyer demand send US home sales surging

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Home sales in the United States rose a record-breaking 24.7% in July.

National

For online grocery delivery, add fees to the list

Updated: 57 minutes ago
It may be worth it to you, but online grocery shopping is often more expensive than going into the store.

National

Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An ex-cop dubbed California’s Golden State Killer says he’s “truly sorry,” and is sentenced to life for 26 rapes and murders.

National

Postmaster: No pre-election return of mailboxes, equipment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.