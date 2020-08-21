Advertisement

Dalton Highway paving project underway

Alaska DOT & Public Facilities farthest north and largest paving project ever done
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a paving project like no other. The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities and contractor Quality Asphalt Paving are paving the last fifty miles of the Dalton Highway. It’s the department’s farthest north and largest highway paving job ever done. The project itself is quite an undertaking, but a logistical challenge as well, being that the nearest commercial center is about 500 miles away in Fairbanks. It’s a two year project that started this summer.

Right now, the highway is paved in patches and sections for its whole length with a mix of pavement, gravel and reclaimed pavement, but the last stretch of the highway has never been paved. Crews are taking on this project now because the gravel surface is becoming more and more difficult to maintain.

“We hope that in the long run all these waits will be worth it and we’ll have a better surface especially for all the commercial trucks that drive up there, you know it’s been tough on people’s vehicles driving back and forth all the time so, and a lot of those you know the people who are driving up there are local, these are Alaskans, these are local businesses driving trucks up there to support the oil fields so we want to do what we can to support that business and keep that traffic flowing, said Caitlin Frye, Northern Region Information Officer with AK DOT & PF.

The highway is being paved in sections and there’s a pilot car, but drivers heading that way can expect significant delays. Crews will wrap up the project at the end of this month and will be back in 2021 to complete it.

