DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19

Here are the recent numbers of COVID-19 in Alaska.
Here are the recent numbers of COVID-19 in Alaska.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death due to COVID-19 among Alaska residents. The new death is being reported to be a North Pole resident, according to a DHSS tracker. Since March, there have been 30 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of where each death has been reported:

  • Anchorage: 16
  • Anchor Point: 2
  • Fairbanks: 5
  • North Pole: 2
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Ceneus Area: 1
  • Wasilla: 2
  • Juneau: 1
  • Petersburg: 1

DHSS is also reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,588 and 815 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,601 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,772 active cases.

The new cases announced are in the following communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 29
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 9
  • Juneau City and Borough: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 5
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4
  • Nome Census Area: 3
  • Sitka City and Borough: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 7
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

So far there have been 321,535 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

