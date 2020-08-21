DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death due to COVID-19 among Alaska residents. The new death is being reported to be a North Pole resident, according to a DHSS tracker. Since March, there have been 30 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of where each death has been reported:

Anchorage: 16

Anchor Point: 2

Fairbanks: 5

North Pole: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Ceneus Area: 1

Wasilla: 2

Juneau: 1

Petersburg: 1

DHSS is also reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,588 and 815 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,601 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,772 active cases.

Here are the recent numbers of COVID-19 in Alaska. (KTUU)

The new cases announced are in the following communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 29

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 9

Juneau City and Borough: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 5

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4

Nome Census Area: 3

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 7

North Slope Borough: 1

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

So far there have been 321,535 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

Here are the recent numbers of COVID-19 in Alaska. (KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.