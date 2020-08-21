DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death due to COVID-19 among Alaska residents. The new death is being reported to be a North Pole resident, according to a DHSS tracker. Since March, there have been 30 total deaths related to COVID-19.
Here is a breakdown of where each death has been reported:
- Anchorage: 16
- Anchor Point: 2
- Fairbanks: 5
- North Pole: 2
- Yukon-Koyukuk Ceneus Area: 1
- Wasilla: 2
- Juneau: 1
- Petersburg: 1
DHSS is also reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,588 and 815 total nonresident cases.
Currently, there are 1,601 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,772 active cases.
The new cases announced are in the following communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 29
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 9
- Juneau City and Borough: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 5
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4
- Nome Census Area: 3
- Sitka City and Borough: 1
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 7
- North Slope Borough: 1
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4
So far there have been 321,535 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.
