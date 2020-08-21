Federal government to appeal rejection of Alaska refuge road
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to appeal a judge’s rejection of a plan for a road that would go through Alaska’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
Alaska’s Energy Desk reported U.S. District Senior Judge John Sedwick rejected a land exchange agreement between the Interior Department and the King Cove Corp.
Alaska Native village corporation. The federal agency issued a notice Friday saying it would appeal the June ruling. King Cove says the road would provide reliable passage to a nearby all-weather airport on the Alaska Peninsula.
Environmental groups say the construction and traffic could harm Izembek’s birds and wildlife.