Federal government to appeal rejection of Alaska refuge road

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to appeal a judge’s rejection of a plan for a road that would go through Alaska’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported U.S. District Senior Judge John Sedwick rejected a land exchange agreement between the Interior Department and the King Cove Corp.

Alaska Native village corporation. The federal agency issued a notice Friday saying it would appeal the June ruling. King Cove says the road would provide reliable passage to a nearby all-weather airport on the Alaska Peninsula.

Environmental groups say the construction and traffic could harm Izembek’s birds and wildlife.