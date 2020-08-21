Juneau faces child care challenges as school years starts on Monday

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau schools will reopen to online-only classes on Monday but some parents will face challenges with child care.

Joy Lyon, the executive director of the Southeast Alaska Association for the Education of Young Children, says around half of school-age children in Juneau have a parent at home during the pandemic.

“We don’t want parents to have to quit their jobs so they can stay at home because that’s really hard on the family and hard on the economy,” Lyon said.

In May, the Juneau Assembly approved disbursing over $1 million in federal coronavirus grants to existing child care providers.

Lyon said the amount paid to providers was set to drop in September but the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida used its own federal coronavirus money to help tribal members. The remaining pool of money can now be reallocated to other Juneau providers and should last at an expanded rate through December.

Rosemary Williams, the new owner of Discovery Preschool, said those grants have made a big difference. “I don’t believe that we would be able to be open now if we didn’t have them,” she said.

Williams faces the twin challenge of looking after other people’s kids and her 14-year-old son who she’ll bring to work while he learns remotely.

Child care providers across the city are at around half their normal capacity with increased recruitment challenges. Williams said she is looking to hire four more staff.

At the Gold Creek Development Center, director Colleen Brody also needs more staff members. She recently faced another problem.

A teacher had a member of their household test positive for COVID-19, the preschool closed as a precaution until Thursday. The teacher tested negative for COVID and the school could reopen.

Like many child care providers, Brody says there is always more demand than supply. “I would say 90 families are on our wait list,” she said.

The size of the wait list is fairly typical. The difference now, Brody explained, is she can’t tell parents when spaces might open up or the pandemic situation may change.

Many of Juneau’s child care challenges have existed long before COVID-19 hit Alaska.

The Assembly passed a budget in June with an extra $400,000 for each of the next two years to help with child care.

With roughly 2,100 elementary school-age students across the city, long-term child care challenges have been put into sharper relief. “We just don’t have a place for 2,000 kids to go if schools aren’t open,” said Rorie Watt, Juneau’s city manager.

The Assembly recently asked the city manager’s office to recommend solutions for child care during the pandemic. There are some smaller ideas Watt will present in coming days but he says he is not optimistic there is one “silver bullet” to help everyone.

Reopening one location for every student who needs care has its own set of problems. Watt asked, “If school is not safe, how is something that’s not school that looks exactly like school, safe?”

