Positively Alaskan: Despite distance, teachers are still dedicated to their students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The halls of Robert Service High School were empty and quiet with the exception of teachers who opted to host their virtual classes from the campus.

Devon Roberts is a Service High School computer science teacher. He was eager to finally see students once again, even if it was through a screen.

“I started to feel like I was making those connections on day one,” Roberts said after his first class. “That’s what I was anxious about the most as a teacher, was to make sure that I could connect with them.”

He sat in his empty computer lab, but students trickled into his virtual classroom via Zoom Thursday.

“It’s a little sad, but it’s totally understandable,” he said. “But it’s the right thing to do to keep people safe.”

He said many of his colleagues were happy to finally be with students again.

“For me, it’s the people,” he said. “And I love to learn with the students.”

He’s optimistic that the bond with students will continue to thrive.

“Today, it’s all about the kids,” he said. “It’s all about the students and so I’m excited to just try and connect with kids. It has been a long time.”

