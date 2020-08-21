Advertisement

Revamped Ravn Alaska hopes to resume service soon

(Photo from Ravn Alaska)
(Photo from Ravn Alaska)(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A new leadership team at an Alaska airline that was broken up by bankruptcy hopes to begin renewed service to its former hub communities in September.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Ravn Alaska CEO Rob McKinney says there is no set starting date as the airline tries to stage a comeback from its $9.5 million bankruptcy asset sale.

The airline says it will focus on safety and customer service as it gets back off the ground. RavnAir Group halted operations in April, laid off staff and filed for bankruptcy because of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

