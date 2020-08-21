Advertisement

Spokesman: Work continues on Pebble Mine mitigation plan

((KTUU))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A spokesperson for the company behind the proposed Pebble Mine says a key federal permitting decision on a proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region could still be weeks away as work continues on mitigation plans.

Mike Heatwole says the company is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to finalize a wetlands mitigation plan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said it could issue a permit, issue a permit with conditions or deny the permit request.

Heatwole says given the work remaining, a final decision is not likely for “another month or so.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Technology

Google maps is coming back to the Apple watch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
It is an app that has changed how we get around and now it is getting new look, and in Today's Tech Beat a new feature to a streaming leader that could change how you watch, details from The Morning Edition's Austin Sjong..

News

UAA coaches push for ‘existence, not elimination'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
UAA coaches and athletes react to news of program cuts.

News

US Treasury lays out 2 potential paths for Anchorage to move forward with purchase of homeless shelters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The Treasury confirmed ways the municipality could use relief funds.

News

‘Back the Blue’ rally draws supporters, protestors

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The use of force by police departments across the country has caused heated debate in communities big and small, and Anchorage is no exception. On Thursday evening, hundreds of people turned out to show their support for the Anchorage Police Department at a “Back the Blue” rally, with a group of counter-protestors attending as well.

Latest News

News

$3 million in CARES funds will be used for Anchorage trails, beetle-kill spruce mitigation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Parks and Recreation Director Josh Durand estimates that the fund will result in at least 25 news jobs within his department, along with an additional need for contracting jobs out to local companies.

News

Juneau faces child care challenges as school years starts on Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Juneau schools will reopen to online-only classes on Monday but some parents will face challenges with child care.

News

Federal government to appeal rejection of Alaska refuge road

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By AP
The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to appeal a judge’s rejection of a plan for a road that would go through Alaska’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

News

Governor proposes expanding COVID small business grants eligibility guidelines

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Sean Maguire
The proposed changes would allow more Alaska small businesses to get state coronavirus grants

News

ASD starts first day of school with virtual learning

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Thursday kicked off the first day of school for the Anchorage School District.

News

DHSS reports 84 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 84 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents.