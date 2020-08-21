Advertisement

Suspect indicted in connection to string of sexual assaults and burglaries

On August 20, 2020, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 37-year-old Raymond Bernard Trice for multiple sexual assaults and burglaries.
On August 20, 2020, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 37-year-old Raymond Bernard Trice for multiple sexual assaults and burglaries.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted a 37-year-old Anchorage man in connection to a string of sexual assaults and burglaries earlier this month. The Alaska Department of Law announced Raymond Trice was indicted for crimes that occurred at a Mountain View apartment complex on Aug. 9.

“If convicted at trial, Mr. Trice faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment on each count of first-degree sexual assault. The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt,” DOL said in a news release. “The charges comprise conduct involving three separate victims.”

Anchorage police add they believe there could be more victims. They are asking anyone with information to call 3-1-1.

Trice’s bail has been set at $250,000 cash appearance and $250,000 cash performance. He is set to be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 24.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rebecca Palsha
Diaries from the coronavirus era will help preserve the changing situation. And, journaling is the answer.

News

Postmaster General has Alaska Bypass Mail in cost-cutting sights

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the Alaska Bypass Mail program is an "unfunded mandate" and that it's one of many options to make the USPS financially sustainable.

News

DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The new death is being reported to be a North Pole resident, according to a DHSS tracker.

News

Alaska jobs down 39,900 last month amid virus worries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Among the industries with the biggest numbers of job losses were leisure and hospitality, which has 14,300 fewer jobs last month than it did in July 2019; trade, transportation and utilities, with 6,200 fewer jobs; and manufacturing, with 4,000 fewer jobs.

Latest News

News

“It is not going to go back to business as usual”: Anchorage mayor on future COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is holding a COVID-19 community update.

News

Dalton Highway paving project underway

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
The Dalton Highway's last 50 mile stretch is getting paved.

Web Exclusive

Trending this week: August 21, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Here are three of the top trending stories this week on KTUU.com.

News

Trending this week: August 21, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Here are three of the top trending stories this week on KTUU.com.

News

Revamped Ravn Alaska hopes to resume service soon

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
RavnAir Group halted operations in April, laid off staff and filed for bankruptcy because of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

News

Spokesman: Work continues on Pebble Mine mitigation plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Heatwole says the company is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to finalize a wetlands mitigation plan.