Suspect indicted in connection to string of sexual assaults and burglaries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted a 37-year-old Anchorage man in connection to a string of sexual assaults and burglaries earlier this month. The Alaska Department of Law announced Raymond Trice was indicted for crimes that occurred at a Mountain View apartment complex on Aug. 9.

“If convicted at trial, Mr. Trice faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment on each count of first-degree sexual assault. The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt,” DOL said in a news release. “The charges comprise conduct involving three separate victims.”

Anchorage police add they believe there could be more victims. They are asking anyone with information to call 3-1-1.

Trice’s bail has been set at $250,000 cash appearance and $250,000 cash performance. He is set to be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 24.

