Trending this week: August 21, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here are three of the top trending stories this week on KTUU.com.

First, after years of evaluation, the Carrs store in the Northway Mall will close. Employees who are currently working at the Northway Mall location will be offered positions at other stores, the company said. The CARRS closure follows the exodus of another major retailer, JoAnn Fabrics, who also closed its Northway location.

Next, talk about a scary situation, a stranded family of four had to be rescued over the weekend near Beluga Point. According to the Anchorage Fire Department, the family was hiking on a trail near Beluga Point, when they got off the trail and became stranded. An AFD safety officer on the scene said the family did not have any injuries, but a firefighter did get hurt when a small rock slide occurred.

Last, southcentral residents tried to take the weight off their shoulders and put a goat on their backs all while holding their best warrior pose, check it out. For $20 a session, participants can practice yoga while a baby goat jumps, nibbles, or sleeps on them. The event is hosted by Inlet Tower Hotel and Suites. If you wanna give it a shot, Goat Yoga will be held again on Aug. 27 and on Sept. 17.

Well, that’s it for this “Trending this week.” For the latest local and state news, head to KTUU.com, or see our stories on social media.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.