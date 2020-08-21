Advertisement

Trending this week: August 21, 2020

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here are three of the top trending stories this week on KTUU.com.

First, after years of evaluation, the Carrs store in the Northway Mall will close. Employees who are currently working at the Northway Mall location will be offered positions at other stores, the company said. The CARRS closure follows the exodus of another major retailer, JoAnn Fabrics, who also closed its Northway location. 

Next, talk about a scary situation, a stranded family of four had to be rescued over the weekend near Beluga Point. According to the Anchorage Fire Department, the family was hiking on a trail near Beluga Point, when they got off the trail and became stranded. An AFD safety officer on the scene said the family did not have any injuries, but a firefighter did get hurt when a small rock slide occurred. 

Last, southcentral residents tried to take the weight off their shoulders and put a goat on their backs all while holding their best warrior pose, check it out. For $20 a session, participants can practice yoga while a baby goat jumps, nibbles, or sleeps on them. The event is hosted by Inlet Tower Hotel and Suites. If you wanna give it a shot, Goat Yoga will be held again on Aug. 27 and on Sept. 17.

Well, that’s it for this “Trending this week.” For the latest local and state news, head to KTUU.com, or see our stories on social media.

News

News

Revamped Ravn Alaska hopes to resume service soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
RavnAir Group halted operations in April, laid off staff and filed for bankruptcy because of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

News

Spokesman: Work continues on Pebble Mine mitigation plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Heatwole says the company is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to finalize a wetlands mitigation plan.

Technology

Google maps is coming back to the Apple watch

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
It is an app that has changed how we get around and now it is getting new look, and in Today's Tech Beat a new feature to a streaming leader that could change how you watch, details from The Morning Edition's Austin Sjong..

News

UAA coaches push for ‘existence, not elimination'

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
UAA coaches and athletes react to news of program cuts.

News

US Treasury lays out 2 potential paths for Anchorage to move forward with purchase of homeless shelters

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The Treasury confirmed ways the municipality could use relief funds.

News

‘Back the Blue’ rally draws supporters, protestors

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The use of force by police departments across the country has caused heated debate in communities big and small, and Anchorage is no exception. On Thursday evening, hundreds of people turned out to show their support for the Anchorage Police Department at a “Back the Blue” rally, with a group of counter-protestors attending as well.

News

$3 million in CARES funds will be used for Anchorage trails, beetle-kill spruce mitigation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Parks and Recreation Director Josh Durand estimates that the fund will result in at least 25 news jobs within his department, along with an additional need for contracting jobs out to local companies.

News

Juneau faces child care challenges as school years starts on Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Juneau schools will reopen to online-only classes on Monday but some parents will face challenges with child care.

News

Federal government to appeal rejection of Alaska refuge road

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AP
The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to appeal a judge’s rejection of a plan for a road that would go through Alaska’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.