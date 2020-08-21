Advertisement

US Treasury lays out 2 potential paths for Anchorage to move forward with purchase of homeless shelters

The old Alaska Club on Tudor is one of the buildings listed in AO 2020-66.
The old Alaska Club on Tudor is one of the buildings listed in AO 2020-66.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After receiving several complaints, the U.S. Treasury Office of Inspector General contacted Municipality of Anchorage officials to have a conversation about how coronavirus relief funds could be used.

This week, the municipality concluded a conversation with officials at the U.S. Treasury who have confirmed two potential ways the municipality could use relief funds to purchase buildings meant for homeless services.

Their conversation was documented in an email chain KTUU received from Assembly Chair Felix Rivera’s aide.

In the email, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s Cheif of Staff, Jason Bockenstedt, asks for confirmation about the conversation he, and Municipal Attorney Kate Vogel, had with Dan Kowalski and Stephen Milligan of the U.S. Treasury.

If the municipality wanted to continue forward with the purchase of three buildings that would be used to expand homeless services in Anchorage, they have two options.

First, Treasury officials confirmed that using coronavirus relief funds to “provide housing and services to the homeless displaced by COVID-19″ is permitted if necessary due to a lack of other alternatives.

The second path forward would be to spend relief money on payroll expenses of frontline public safety and public health employees. This would free up municipal funds that would normally cover payroll expenses.

“...such use of CRF may have the side effect of freeing up municipal general funds that would otherwise have paid those salaries,” Bockenstedt wrote in the email.

Kowalski responded to the email saying, “I agree with the summary of our conversation as provided.”

In the email, Bockenstedt describes the second path as a simpler option.

If the municipality decides to go forward with a different funding mechanism, Rivera said it would likely require some sort of assembly approval.

“We may have to take some additional action,” Rivera said. “It depends on exactly, those two paths forward that Treasury outlined -- or confirmed rather -- it depends on which path we decide to take on whether we need to change the color of the money or just move forward with what we approved.”

In an interview on Aug. 12, Vogel said the initial conversations with OIG began after the office received numerous complaints about how relief funds would be allocated in assembly ordinance 2020-66. The ordinance, which was approved by the assembly earlier in August, funded the purchase of four buildings that would facilitate homeless services. Three of those buildings are slated to be homeless shelters and would be purchased with the relief money. A fourth building would be purchased using other funding sources.

The ordinance has seen some public opposition with several protests at assembly meetings and around midtown. Officials from the mayor’s office say the homeless shelters are needed in direct response to COVID-19. Due to new guidance on social distancing measures, the municipality said local emergency shelters have lost almost half of their beds.

While the entities sort out the legal implications of funding changes, the administration still has work to do on determining the operators of facilities before purchase and improvements can happen.

