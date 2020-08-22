Advertisement

A big thumbs up for our Friday weather

Sunny in Anchorage on Friday with a high of 74 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be sunny on Friday with light winds and a high of 74 degrees. Friday night we drop down to 56 degrees while under clear skies and light winds. Anchorage will be mostly sunny on Saturday with light winds and a high of 74 degrees. Saturday night we drop down to 55 degrees while under partly cloudy skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be mostly cloudy as we warm up to 68 degrees on Sunday.

High pressure is building across the region allowing for increased sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs could reach the upper 70′s as well as into the 80′s in some locations. We will continue to monitor fire weather conditions while our recent warmup unfolds. Friday we will see minimal cloud cover, but with the warmup and some added storm energy we could see a popup thundershower or two in the Chugach and Talkeetna Mountains. Even south of Talkeetna we could see some showers but it will be hit or miss with a lot of areas seeing a miss especially for any heavy rainfall. As some moisture moves into the area from the north, combined with the warmer temperatures, Saturday could see increased chances of thunderstorm potential while including the Susitna Valley near the Alaska Range as well. Be safe and enjoy our nice weather because we will see another weather pattern shift during the weekend on Sunday, as storms move into Southcentral from out of the southwest. This air flow will increase rain chances and widespread shower development as we move through the day on Sunday.

For the extended period, Monday through Thursday, the end of the weekend and into the next work week we will see cooler temperatures with clouds and rainfall chances increasing. Storms over the Bering Sea will move eastward late Saturday into Sunday. As the system enters southwest Alaska we will see clouds and rain shower development. These storms will loose some strength moving across the Alaska Range, but by late Sunday the movement up Cook Inlet and from out of the southwest should return cloudy rainy conditions to a good portion of Southcentral later in the night. Later in the week, more storms move out of Russia (dropping down from the north) and into the Bering Sea. Storms should move into the Aleutians by Thursday. We could see several storms traversing the Bering Sea but with high pressure mixed in between some of these storm systems there will be areas of dry spots. We will continue to iron out the details as our week moves along.

