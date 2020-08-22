Advertisement

Alaska high school football season kicks off to limited start

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska high school football season is underway as the Mat-Su Borough and Fairbanks North Star Borough School Districts played their first varsity games on Friday.

In the Valley, Palmer High School hosted Colony in front of 700 people. Palmer High School’s Machetanz Field capacity is 6,000 fans, but limited attendance to allow for social distancing. Fans were required to wear masks along with players on the sideline who were not in the game.

The Alaska Schools Activities Association COVID-19 event recommendations allow for games to be held under low and intermediate-risk levels.

