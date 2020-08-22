Advertisement

COVID-19 cases found at Mt. Edgecumbe High School

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Rebecca Palsha
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an email to parents, Mt. Edgecumbe High School administrators said that two people on the campus tested positive for COVID-19. The people are now in isolation. Students who were reported to be in close contact with the two infected people are reported to be in quarantine.

“Because students and staff have followed the plan, very few students were potentially exposed. Please encourage your child to continue to follow all of the restrictions that are necessary as we move through this transition back to campus. To honor the privacy of the persons involved, their names will not be shared,” the email to parents states.

Many students are currently on their way back to school.

A few weeks ago Janelle Vanasse, Mt. Edgecumbe’s superintendent told KTUU that students coming in from high-risk areas will be traveling separately and will be quarantined in a separate location until the school has at least two negative results.

Having kids come from every community is our great risk,” Vanasse said in the interview. “Once we get through that time period, we actually know where our kids are at the evening, know who they’re interacting with. And so compared to many schools after that, we have a lower risk level of bringing COVID through our student body.”

After the initial tests and quarantines are over, a quarter of the student body was expected to undergo routine weekly testing, resulting in the entire student body getting tested monthly.

“If you have not been contacted, your child was not potentially exposed,” the email states.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Goat Yoga is back on for 2020 season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
People enjoyed the sun and Goat Yoga at an event Thursday.

News

‘Back the Blue’ rally draws supporters, protestors

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The use of force by police departments across the country has caused heated debate in communities big and small, and Anchorage is no exception. On Thursday evening, hundreds of people turned out to show their support for the Anchorage Police Department at a “Back the Blue” rally, with a group of counter-protestors attending as well.

Community

Dive community cleans up Sand Lake

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:07 PM AKDT
|
By Joshua Maxwell
Dive Alaska and friends have taken to the waters of Sand Lake to remove some unseen garbage.

Events

Actor-singer-songwriter Dennis Quaid set to play sold out show at Matanuska Brewing

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:46 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Dennis Quaid hits the stage in Alaska playing in Eagle River and in Kodiak this month.

Latest News

News

‘Worship is essential’ : Anchorage church on capacity limits

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church gives their take on the latest emergency order, and what they're doing to comply.

News

ASD athletes and coaches react to start of fall practices

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:55 AM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Anchorage School District will begin fall high school sports on August 17th operating outside in small groups.

Community

Downtown businesses raise concerns over public drinking, drug use in Peratrovich Park

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:31 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
At a meeting Friday, business owners and other community members discussed how to address the problem.

Community

Community mourns the loss of siblings after fatal car crash in Petersburg killed 4

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:38 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Communities throughout Southeast Alaska are mourning the loss of four people who died in a car crash in Petersburg.

Community

Alaskan family’s 225-mile journey to vote captured in film released Saturday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:34 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The documentary “One Vote” follows the story of the Bondy family as they travel 225 miles to vote in the 2016 general election.

News

’The police department is vehemently opposed’: APD on proposed ordinance to use of force

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:31 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The police don't support a new ordinance to restrict their use of force, but members of the public still want changes to be made.