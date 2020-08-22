COVID-19 cases found at Mt. Edgecumbe High School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an email to parents, Mt. Edgecumbe High School administrators said that two people on the campus tested positive for COVID-19. The people are now in isolation. Students who were reported to be in close contact with the two infected people are reported to be in quarantine.

“Because students and staff have followed the plan, very few students were potentially exposed. Please encourage your child to continue to follow all of the restrictions that are necessary as we move through this transition back to campus. To honor the privacy of the persons involved, their names will not be shared,” the email to parents states.

Many students are currently on their way back to school.

A few weeks ago Janelle Vanasse, Mt. Edgecumbe’s superintendent told KTUU that students coming in from high-risk areas will be traveling separately and will be quarantined in a separate location until the school has at least two negative results.

“Having kids come from every community is our great risk,” Vanasse said in the interview. “Once we get through that time period, we actually know where our kids are at the evening, know who they’re interacting with. And so compared to many schools after that, we have a lower risk level of bringing COVID through our student body.”

After the initial tests and quarantines are over, a quarter of the student body was expected to undergo routine weekly testing, resulting in the entire student body getting tested monthly.

“If you have not been contacted, your child was not potentially exposed,” the email states.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

