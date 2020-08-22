DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 90 new cases among residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents. Since March, there have been 31 total deaths related to COVID-19.

DHSS is also reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,677 and 817 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,686 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,777 active cases.

The new cases announced are in the following communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 44

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12

Juneau City and Borough: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 13

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 4

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Wrangell City and Borough: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

So far there have been 326,287 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

