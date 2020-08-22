DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 90 new cases among residents
90 resident cases and 2 nonresident cases
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents. Since March, there have been 31 total deaths related to COVID-19.
DHSS is also reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,677 and 817 total nonresident cases.
Currently, there are 1,686 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,777 active cases.
The new cases announced are in the following communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 44
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12
- Juneau City and Borough: 2
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 13
- Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 4
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2
- Bethel Census Area: 1
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
- Wrangell City and Borough: 1
- North Slope Borough: 1
So far there have been 326,287 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.