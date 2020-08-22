Advertisement

DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 90 new cases among residents

90 resident cases and 2 nonresident cases
COVID-19 case count in Alaska
COVID-19 case count in Alaska(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents. Since March, there have been 31 total deaths related to COVID-19.

DHSS is also reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,677 and 817 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,686 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,777 active cases.

The new cases announced are in the following communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 44
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12
  • Juneau City and Borough: 2
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 13
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 4
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • Wrangell City and Borough: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 1

So far there have been 326,287 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

