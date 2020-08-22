High-speed chase in Wasilla ends in crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested a driver and passenger after a high-speed chase Friday. The pair had tried to flee from officers, according to an AST dispatch post, but were taken into custody immediately following the crash.

AST wrote in its release that, shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, officers saw a dark-colored SUV driving southbound on the Parks Highway and going almost 100 miles-per-hour. Troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, AST said, but the driver did not stop, and instead turned on Lucas Drive in Wasilla. The vehicle was discovered to be going over 100 mph in a 35 mph zone during the high-speed chase, crossing double yellow lines and speeding through stop signs to pass other vehicles.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Gabriel Douglas of Wasilla. The passenger was named as 26-year-old Shenae Felix. Douglas was reportedly driving with a revoked license and had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. Felix also had two warrants for her arrest, including a felony no-bail warrant out of Kotzebue, according to AST.

Their vehicle crashed shortly after crossing Church Road on Spruce at “nearly 100 mph, and came to a rest approximately 1500′ down a gravel roadway on its roof,” according to AST.

AST said Douglas was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Both Douglas and Felix were taken to Mat-Su Pretrial.

