Advertisement

Music director of Anchorage Symphony Orchestra dies at home

Music Director Randy Fleischer died Wednesday night
Music Director Randy Fleischer died Wednesday night(KTUU)
By KTUU News
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an email, Executive Director of the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, Sherri Burkhart Reddick, confirmed Music Director Randall “Randy” Craig Fleischer had died Wednesday night.

“I could fill pages about what Randy means to this organization, our community and to me personally, but for now I will say that he is one of the finest people I have ever known and one of the dearest friends I have ever had,” Reddick said in a statement. “Please know that Randy loved his position at the ASO and loved our community.”

Reddick said the Anchorage Symphony will be mourning and processing the loss of this “incredible force, creative talent and amazing spirit.”

Fleischer lived in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter, but his career had taken him to several continents. He was a guest conductor in orchestras like the San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Moscow State Symphony and more, the ASO website states.

Fleischer has been granted honorary doctorates from both the University of Alaska Anchorage and the Youngstown State University.

According to a local TV station in Youngstown, California, WKBN, the cause of Fleischer’s death has not been determined, but there will be an autopsy. Fleischer was 61.

Fleischer was also the director of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, a position he has held since the 2007 season. He directed three symphony orchestras, including the ones in Anchorage, Youngstown and the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, according to the Youngstown Symphony website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Palsha
Diaries from the coronavirus era will help preserve the changing situation. And, journaling is the answer.

News

Suspect indicted in connection to string of sexual assaults and burglaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
He was wanted for a string of sexual assaults and burglaries earlier this month.

News

Postmaster General has Alaska Bypass Mail in cost-cutting sights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the Alaska Bypass Mail program is an "unfunded mandate" and that it's one of many options to make the USPS financially sustainable.

News

DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The new death is being reported to be a North Pole resident, according to a DHSS tracker.

Latest News

News

Alaska jobs down 39,900 last month amid virus worries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Among the industries with the biggest numbers of job losses were leisure and hospitality, which has 14,300 fewer jobs last month than it did in July 2019; trade, transportation and utilities, with 6,200 fewer jobs; and manufacturing, with 4,000 fewer jobs.

News

‘It is not going to go back to business as usual': Anchorage mayor on future COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is holding a COVID-19 community update.

News

Dalton Highway paving project underway

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
The Dalton Highway's last 50 mile stretch is getting paved.

Web Exclusive

Trending this week: August 21, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Here are three of the top trending stories this week on KTUU.com.

News

Trending this week: August 21, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Here are three of the top trending stories this week on KTUU.com.

News

Revamped Ravn Alaska hopes to resume service soon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
RavnAir Group halted operations in April, laid off staff and filed for bankruptcy because of the economic impact of the coronavirus.