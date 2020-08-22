Music director of Anchorage Symphony Orchestra dies at home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an email, Executive Director of the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, Sherri Burkhart Reddick, confirmed Music Director Randall “Randy” Craig Fleischer had died Wednesday night.

“I could fill pages about what Randy means to this organization, our community and to me personally, but for now I will say that he is one of the finest people I have ever known and one of the dearest friends I have ever had,” Reddick said in a statement. “Please know that Randy loved his position at the ASO and loved our community.”

Reddick said the Anchorage Symphony will be mourning and processing the loss of this “incredible force, creative talent and amazing spirit.”

Fleischer lived in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter, but his career had taken him to several continents. He was a guest conductor in orchestras like the San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Moscow State Symphony and more, the ASO website states.

Fleischer has been granted honorary doctorates from both the University of Alaska Anchorage and the Youngstown State University.

According to a local TV station in Youngstown, California, WKBN, the cause of Fleischer’s death has not been determined, but there will be an autopsy. Fleischer was 61.

Fleischer was also the director of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, a position he has held since the 2007 season. He directed three symphony orchestras, including the ones in Anchorage, Youngstown and the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, according to the Youngstown Symphony website.

