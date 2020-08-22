Advertisement

Prosecutors won’t seek charges in officer-involved shooting

Juneau Police Department, JPD
Juneau Police Department, JPD (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Department of Law says state prosecutors will not seek criminal charges against a Juneau police officer in the fatal shooting of a man last year.

The department also refuted a claim made by an attorney for the man’s family that Officer James Esbenshade had been “formulating” a plan to shoot him.

Attorneys for Kelly Stephens’ parents had requested the department’s Office of Special Prosecutions re-evaluate its conclusion that the shooting was legally justified.

Attorneys cited an excerpt from a police report and video footage in making the request. But the Department of Law says the video statements do not represent any premeditated plan.

Latest News

News

Music director of Anchorage Symphony Orchestra dies at home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KTUU News
Randy Fleischer was 61.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Palsha
Diaries from the coronavirus era will help preserve the changing situation. And, journaling is the answer.

News

Suspect indicted in connection to string of sexual assaults and burglaries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
He was wanted for a string of sexual assaults and burglaries earlier this month.

News

Postmaster General has Alaska Bypass Mail in cost-cutting sights

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the Alaska Bypass Mail program is an "unfunded mandate" and that it's one of many options to make the USPS financially sustainable.

Latest News

News

DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The new death is being reported to be a North Pole resident, according to a DHSS tracker.

News

Alaska jobs down 39,900 last month amid virus worries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Among the industries with the biggest numbers of job losses were leisure and hospitality, which has 14,300 fewer jobs last month than it did in July 2019; trade, transportation and utilities, with 6,200 fewer jobs; and manufacturing, with 4,000 fewer jobs.

News

‘It is not going to go back to business as usual': Anchorage mayor on future COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 6 hours ago
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is holding a COVID-19 community update.

News

Dalton Highway paving project underway

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
The Dalton Highway's last 50 mile stretch is getting paved.

Web Exclusive

Trending this week: August 21, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Here are three of the top trending stories this week on KTUU.com.

News

Trending this week: August 21, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Here are three of the top trending stories this week on KTUU.com.