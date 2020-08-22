Prosecutors won’t seek charges in officer-involved shooting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Department of Law says state prosecutors will not seek criminal charges against a Juneau police officer in the fatal shooting of a man last year.

The department also refuted a claim made by an attorney for the man’s family that Officer James Esbenshade had been “formulating” a plan to shoot him.

Attorneys for Kelly Stephens’ parents had requested the department’s Office of Special Prosecutions re-evaluate its conclusion that the shooting was legally justified.

Attorneys cited an excerpt from a police report and video footage in making the request. But the Department of Law says the video statements do not represent any premeditated plan.