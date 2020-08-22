Juvenile arrested for threatening virtual classrooms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police have arrested a juvenile male after school resource officers said he had threatened students and staff in multiple virtual classrooms.

The arrest happened Thursday on the first day of school for the Anchorage School District.

The student said he had a gun in his threat, APD said. Anchorage police coordinated with resource officers to identify the juvenile. They proceeded to arrest him, and charges have been sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

