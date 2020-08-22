Advertisement

‘That would make a huge difference’: Alaska small business owners welcome COVID-19 relief changes

Annie Kaill's, a gallery in downtown Juneau. (08/21/20)
Annie Kaill's, a gallery in downtown Juneau. (08/21/20)(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Colleen Goldrich has had a tough summer. The owner of Annie Kaill’s, an art gallery in downtown Juneau, has seen her business evaporate during the pandemic without the typical influx of cruise ship passengers.

“It’s been kind of nerve wracking,” Goldrich said but also wonderful that local shoppers have kept coming in.

The governor announced on Thursday that he was proposing to change the eligibility requirements for a grants program that helps small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners that have taken federal loans over $5,000 would now be eligible for state help.

Goldrich has taken out around $100,000 in federal loans during the pandemic just to stay open. Now she’ll be able to apply for a grant from the state. “That would make a huge difference in how we’d be able to move forward,” she said.

The $290 million small business grants program has been beset by problems.

As of Wednesday, the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development has received 3,487 applications from small businesses worth over $170 million. Just over $40 million in grants have been approved and around $30 million has been disbursed between 721 small business owners.

Glenn Hoskinson, a special assistant at the Commerce Department, said the approval process should speed up soon. There’s a new online portal to process applications, more program operators are working to approve the grants and some Commerce Department staff have been reassigned to get the funds out.

The money must be disbursed by Dec. 30 or it will be given back to the U.S. Treasury Department. Hoskinson said state officials are confident they can meet that deadline.

Thousands of small business owners in Alaska need the help.

Jon Bittner, the executive director of the Alaska Small Business Development Center, said federal loans programs are starting to expire. “I think this is going to open up the door at the perfect time, when most of these monies are starting to run out,” Bittner said.

Across Alaska, around 10,000 business owners received Paid Protection Program loans (PPP) during the pandemic. Most loans were over $5,000 which currently makes the business owners ineligible for state help.

“I suspect that there are quite a few businesses that this is going to impact,” Bittner said.

The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee is set to consider the governor’s request on Aug. 27. Rep. Chris Tuck, the LB&A chair, said the governor’s proposed changes “should get approved pretty easily.”

