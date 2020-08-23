DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 66 new cases among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents. Since March, there have been 32 total deaths related to COVID-19.

DHSS is also reporting 66 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,741 and 817 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,745 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,781 active cases.

The new cases announced are in the following communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 30

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12

Juneau City and Borough: 6

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 12

Bethel Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 1

So far there have been 327,440 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

