DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 66 new cases among Alaska residents

32 total deaths in relation to COVID-19 since the pandemic started
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents. Since March, there have been 32 total deaths related to COVID-19.

DHSS is also reporting 66 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,741 and 817 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,745 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,781 active cases.

The new cases announced are in the following communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 30
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12
  • Juneau City and Borough: 6
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 12
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • North Slope Borough: 1

So far there have been 327,440 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

