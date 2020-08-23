Advertisement

Dive team searches for missing kayaker on Matanuska Lake

By Kristen Durand
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A search for a kayaker believed to have overturned was underway Saturday afternoon on Matanuska Lake.

Multiple agencies responded, including Alaska State Troopers and Mat-Su Emergency Services. A trooper on scene said the dive team had low visibility and the search turned up nothing.

The search has wrapped up for the night. AST says a team will be back Sunday morning with more resources.

