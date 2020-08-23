Mendenhall Lake near bankfull

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mendenhall Lake rose to near bankfull Saturday afternoon. As of last report from the National Weather Service, Juneau Office, the water levels had risen to 8 feet. Minor flood stage is at 9 feet. Water levels continue to rise Saturday evening and are being monitored.

The water levels have risen in the past 24 to 36 hours due to recent showers over Mendenhall Glacier and water from Suicide Basin. According to the NWS statement, “The morning image from the web camera showed a large drop to indicate that there has been an increase of water drainage from the basin. This would account for the sharp rise over the last 18 hours.”

The NWS statement cautions that people who recreate or live near Mendenhall Lake “should be ready to take action if water levels continue to rise above minor flood stage.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.