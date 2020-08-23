Advertisement

Mendenhall Lake near bankfull

Mendenhall Glacier. (07/31/2020)
Mendenhall Glacier. (07/31/2020)(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mendenhall Lake rose to near bankfull Saturday afternoon. As of last report from the National Weather Service, Juneau Office, the water levels had risen to 8 feet. Minor flood stage is at 9 feet. Water levels continue to rise Saturday evening and are being monitored.

The water levels have risen in the past 24 to 36 hours due to recent showers over Mendenhall Glacier and water from Suicide Basin. According to the NWS statement, “The morning image from the web camera showed a large drop to indicate that there has been an increase of water drainage from the basin. This would account for the sharp rise over the last 18 hours.”

The NWS statement cautions that people who recreate or live near Mendenhall Lake “should be ready to take action if water levels continue to rise above minor flood stage.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

August sunshine into Saturday, clouds and rain Sunday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jackie Purcell
August sunshine into Saturday, clouds and rain Sunday

Forecast

A big thumbs up for our Friday weather

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:58 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
A big thumbs up for our Friday weather

Weather

VIDEO: Greenland’s record ice melt came partially from Africa

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:05 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Greenland's record loss of ice came partially from warm air that came from Africa in late July 2019.

Weather

NASA time lapse of warm air moving from Africa to Greenland, summer 2019

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:20 PM AKDT
Greenland lost a record amount of ice in 2019 and some of the warm air came from Africa in mid-summer.

Latest News

Forecast

August 70s and sunshine into the weekend!

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:36 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A ridge of high pressure has cleared skies in southcentral Alaska, and its going to be sunny and warm over the next several days.

Forecast

Today starts off a three day span of sun and temps in the 70′s

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:38 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Today starts off a three day span of sun and temps in the 70's

Forecast

One more day of cooler and cloudier conditions before we warm up

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:48 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
One more day of cooler and cloudier conditions before we warm up

Forecast

August rain goes away...showers for another day. Warmer over the week.

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:08 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
August rain will taper off to showers mid-week. Look for sunshine to move in Thursday through Saturday.

Forecast

After days of sunshine we could see a rainy day today

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:33 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
After days of sunshine we could see a rainy day today

Forecast

Our work week starts off with more sun and 70′s

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Our work week starts off with more sun and 70's