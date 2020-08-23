Advertisement

Report: Trump administration to block proposed Alaska mine

The Pebble Partnership is saying this is false
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Six people described as familiar with its plans told Politico on Saturday that the Trump administration plans to block a proposed copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major U.S. salmon fishery in Alaska.

Many environmentalists and conservation groups have been against the project saying it threatens jobs and the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.

Trump faced pressure to stop it from GOP mega-donor Andy Sabin, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris and the his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Politico reported.

The head of one of the nation’s biggest environmentalist groups said he believes the Trump administration will stop the project. 

The Pebble Partnership sent out a news release on Saturday saying the POLITICO report is incorrect.

Pebble Limited Partnership CEO Tom Collier disputed the Politico report in a statement saying in part, “We categorically deny any reports that the Trump Administration is going to return to an Obama-like approach that allowed politics to interfere with the normal, traditional permitting process. This president clearly believes in keeping politics out of permitting – something conservatives and the business community fully support.”

A field camp at the Pebble deposit. KTUU photo.
A field camp at the Pebble deposit. KTUU photo. (KTUU)

Many people have spoken out about the project, including the president’s son Donald Trump Jr,. who recently came out against the Pebble Mine expressing concerns about its proximity to Bristol Bay.

On Monday, The Army Corps of Engineers office in Alaska is planning to hold a conference call with groups connected to the proposed mine to talk about the decision according to POLITICO.

Collier says he believes, based upon ongoing interaction with the USACE, the letter will be address the need for a significant amount of mitigation for the project’s wetland impacts. “This has been our working premise for quite some time and has been the focus of our recent efforts near the site to complete additional wetlands survey work to better inform our plan,” the statement read.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

