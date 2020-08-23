Advertisement

Two dead after boating incident near Aniak

(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a fatal boating incident near Aniak. Alaska State Troopers say the two died after the boat they were on capsized.

Troopers have identified them as Glenn Kameroff and Nastasia Kameroff of Kalskag. AST received reports just after 8 a.m. on Friday of an overturned boat located 15 miles downriver from Aniak between Aniak and Kalskag.

A third person on the boat, identified as Nick Levi, was able to flag a person down to call for help. The bodies were recovered and taken to Anchorage for an autopsy per the SME request. Next to kin was notified and no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kodiak fisherman will plead guilty to federal charges of falsifying records

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Must make a public service announcement in National Fisherman Magazine as part of plea

News

Report: Trump administration to block proposed Alaska mine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
The Pebble Partnership is saying this is false

News

High-speed chase in Wasilla ends in crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Duo arrested after driving over 100 mph in 35 mph zone

Breaking News

DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 90 new cases among residents

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
This brings the total case count to 4,677

Latest News

News

Alaska high school football season kicks off to limited start

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Alaska high school football season is underway as the Mat-Su Borough and Fairbanks school districts kicked off their seasons on Friday.

Crime

Student arrested for threatening virtual classrooms

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
He was arrested after threatening virtual classes with a gun.

State

Fish and Game sockeye numbers questioned amid large pink salmon run

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Some river users believe that the department’s fish counts are inflating the number of sockeye salmon by inaccurately counting pink salmon as sockeye.

News

‘That would make a huge difference’: Alaska small business owners welcome COVID-19 relief changes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:29 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
The governor announced on Thursday that he was proposing to change the eligibility requirements for a grants program that helps small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners that have taken federal loans over $5,000 would now be eligible for state help.

News

Prosecutors won’t seek charges in officer-involved shooting

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:54 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
State prosecutors will not seek criminal charges against a Juneau police officer in the fatal shooting of a man last year.

News

Music director of Anchorage Symphony Orchestra dies at home

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM AKDT
|
By KTUU News
Randy Fleischer was 61.