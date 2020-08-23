Two dead after boating incident near Aniak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a fatal boating incident near Aniak. Alaska State Troopers say the two died after the boat they were on capsized.

Troopers have identified them as Glenn Kameroff and Nastasia Kameroff of Kalskag. AST received reports just after 8 a.m. on Friday of an overturned boat located 15 miles downriver from Aniak between Aniak and Kalskag.

A third person on the boat, identified as Nick Levi, was able to flag a person down to call for help. The bodies were recovered and taken to Anchorage for an autopsy per the SME request. Next to kin was notified and no foul play is suspected.

