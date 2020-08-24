Advertisement

AP: Alaska mine would have adverse impact on salmon site

A helicopter lands near a test drilling site for the Pebble Mine in Southwest, Alaska on July, 23, 2007. The Pebble Partnership has selected John Shively as its chief executive officer.(AL Grillo | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a  proposed gold and copper mine at the headwaters of the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery in Alaska would cause “unavoidable adverse impacts,” The corps is asking the backers of Pebble Mine to come up with a mitigation plan within 90 days for nearly 3,000 acres of land and nearly 200 miles of streams it says could be affected if the controversial mine moves forward. The mine backers say the letter was expected, and they have had crews out mapping mitigation sites for weeks. They say the news is not related to recent tweets by mine opponents, including a son of President Trump.

