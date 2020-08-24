Advertisement

DHSS reports 71 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

(MGN Online)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is also reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,810 and 818 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,861 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and nonresidents and 3,735 active cases.

The new cases announced are in the following communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 41
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7
  • Bethel Census Area: 15
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
  • Unknown: 1

Since March, there have been 32 total deaths related to COVID-19.

So far there have been 330,503 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

