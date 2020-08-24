Advertisement

On the road, thanks to virtual classes Anchorage teen begins school year traveling with family

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

If we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic students would overwhelmingly prefer to be in school right now, in classes, with their friends and even their teachers. Parents would fee the same way. Since that isn’t happening everywhere, since many students across the state and country are having to attend school virtually, it does open up some interesting options and possibilities. While a student still needs to be at the computer screen when class begins that computer screen can really be anywhere in the world so long as it has internet access.

Lori Brandt is taking advantage of this unusual freedom. Brant was in Fort Collins Colorado this past week helping her son get Ticus get settled into his first semester of college. Her daughter Trophe, a student in the Anchorage School District ACT program for special needs students, is with her.

“Well we were bringing her little brother down here to Colorado State, his first year, engineering program so I thought as long as we have to zoom we might as well make a trip of it.” Says Brandt.

Trophe, who is high functioning Autistic, is doing her best with the online classes though it’s not an ideal situation. “It’s hard to talk on zoom because there’s another person talking and it goes on and on.” Says Trophe.

She also misses that student teacher connection telling me that “I like to see people in person so it’s easier.”

Those challenges wouldn’t be any different if Trophe was logged on from her living room so while it’s far from perfect, the travel doesn’t have an impact on her ability to learn.

“We stay here in our hotel room, she zooms at 9 AM everyday, it’s 11 o’clock our time so that works out well, then we get done at noon and we start our day and go out and see some new ventures.” Says Brandt.

This method of attending class is unconventional, and in a normal year likely wouldn’t be an option, but 2020 isn’t a normal year and the Brandt family is taking advantage of this unusual opportunity turning the edge of the pandemic cloud into their own personal silver lining.

------------

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Parents raise concerns over Mt. Edgecumbe COVID-19 mitigation plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Some worry restrictions on students are too tight during isolation.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:02 PM AKDT
|
By Rebecca Palsha
Diaries from the coronavirus era will help preserve the changing situation. And, journaling is the answer.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Catherine Walker

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:58 PM AKDT
A blog post from a Dimond High Biology and PLTW Engineering teacher.

Back 2 School

Back 2 School: Anchorage Public library has helpful programs for students starting the school year at home

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:23 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
The Anchorage Public Library system provides a number of online programs, including tutoring, that may be useful with a number of students unable to attend class in person this fall due to the pandemic.

Latest News

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Corey Shepherd

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:09 PM AKDT
Structure and consistency have been hallmarks of my classroom culture. My students thrive in an environment where expectations are made clear to them and the criteria for their success are known from the onset.

News

Back 2 School: COVID-19 Edition

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:09 AM AKDT
Channel 2 presents Back 2 School: COVID-19 Edition, an hour-long program looking at many of the difficult decisions parents and caregivers of school-age children are having to make as they return to a school year unlike any other in modern history.

Back 2 School

First day of school for students in Fairbanks

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:16 AM AKDT
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Students in Fairbanks head back to school virtually for now on the first day of school.

News

School year start a stress point for families in transition

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:37 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Going back to school can be exciting, exhilarating, and expensive, and for those families transitioning from homelessness or other vulnerable situations, the experience becomes that much more stressful.

Back 2 School

Considerations over Houston rebuild, student credits postponed at Mat-Su Borough School District board meeting

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:35 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
The Mat-Su Borough School District School Board on Wednesday gathered during a regular meeting, focusing primarily on two items with large impacts to two different groups of students.

Back 2 School

Back to School: The Questions Every Family Should Ask

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:10 PM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
Our health expert shares questions families should ask when deciding whether to send their child to school.