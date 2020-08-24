Our Monday rain could last until the middle of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Monday with 10 mph winds and a high of 60 degrees along with a 60 percent chance for rain. Monday night we drop down to 52 degrees while under cloudy skies with light winds and a 60 percent chance of rain showers. Winds along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations will blow from out of the southeast at 20 mph. Anchorage will be cloudy on Tuesday with light winds and a high of 59 degrees along with a 60 percent chance for rain. Tuesday night we drop down to 49 degrees while under cloudy rainy skies and 10 mph winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 62 degrees on Wednesday along with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Storms in southwest Alaska are pushing into Southcentral delivering showers pretty much across all of the forecast area. These rain showers are expected to continue across the area for the next few days, with some intermittent clearing possible. More storms will move into the Prince William Sound region allowing for the greatest rainfall to occur along the northern Gulf coast Monday and Tuesday (today and tomorrow). A lot of times winds out of the southeast will push storms into the mountains thus allowing for dry conditions for Anchorage, Eagle River and communities on the western side of the Chugach Mountains. Our winds will stem mostly from the south so the just mentioned locations will be susceptible to these rains as well. These winds will actually increase rain amounts and duration along the Alaska Range and Susitna Valley through midweek.

For the extended period, Wednesday through Sunday, storms in the Kuskokwim Delta, will keep our weather pattern a rainy one delivering widespread rain showers across Southern Alaska. These storms should move out of Southcentral and into the Gulf headed for Southeast Alaska by Friday. High pressure should move in behind these storms and into Southcentral by Friday as well. The rain should end but we still could deal with some cloud cover hanging on. Storms at this time will move into the Central Bering and Southern Bering Sea. Pretty quickly storms look to move back into Southern Alaska over the weekend. This will equate to winds and rainfall at some point next weekend.

