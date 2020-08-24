Advertisement

Parents raise concerns over Mt. Edgecumbe COVID-19 mitigation plan

Administration says restrictions will be tight as students arrive.
Two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among Mt. Edgecumbe High School students.
Two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among Mt. Edgecumbe High School students.(KTUU)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes at Mt. Edgecumbe High School start Monday, but following the announcement of two cases of COVID-19 among arriving students Friday, some parents are raising concerns over the school’s plan.

While dropping her student off at the airport, Heather Lambert said she saw students not following regulations meant to slow the spread of the virus.

“Some masks were worn properly, some weren’t, and there was no six feet apart,” she said. “It was crowded.”

She questioned why students are being separated based on hot spots, with some housing at the old Sheldon Jackson College, after already flying into Sitka.

“Why put them at SJ if they can’t even social distance themselves at the airport?” Lambert asked.

According to the school's superintendent, Janelle Vanasse, the transit of students has gone smoothly, though she added there probably wasn't 100% distancing.

“Is it likely that there were some kids that didn’t always observe the social distancing that we asked of them? It’s likely,” she said. “But I think it was as minimal as we could manage”

As for conditions when the students arrive. Lambert said her son, like other students, was confined to his room to isolate.

“I kind of knew that maybe food would have to be delivered and but to call to have to use the restroom to call the shower,” she said.

However the Vanasse said many of those restrictions will be lifted shortly once arriving students' tests come in.

“Until we get that arrival test result for all of our students, we need to be pretty locked down because we want to avoid any unintentional exposure,” she said.

She added that food delivery was reportedly going well, though it did have logistic issues at the beginning.

“It just took a whole lot longer to get around and hand deliver all of these individual foods than they expected,” she said.

As for the school’s next steps, once all the tests are in, Vanasse said students will be able to leave their rooms, though group sizes are likely to stay low for a while.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Back to School

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:02 PM AKDT
|
By Rebecca Palsha
Diaries from the coronavirus era will help preserve the changing situation. And, journaling is the answer.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Catherine Walker

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:58 PM AKDT
A blog post from a Dimond High Biology and PLTW Engineering teacher.

Back 2 School

Back 2 School: Anchorage Public library has helpful programs for students starting the school year at home

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:23 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
The Anchorage Public Library system provides a number of online programs, including tutoring, that may be useful with a number of students unable to attend class in person this fall due to the pandemic.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Corey Shepherd

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:09 PM AKDT
Structure and consistency have been hallmarks of my classroom culture. My students thrive in an environment where expectations are made clear to them and the criteria for their success are known from the onset.

Latest News

News

Back 2 School: COVID-19 Edition

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:09 AM AKDT
Channel 2 presents Back 2 School: COVID-19 Edition, an hour-long program looking at many of the difficult decisions parents and caregivers of school-age children are having to make as they return to a school year unlike any other in modern history.

Back 2 School

First day of school for students in Fairbanks

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:16 AM AKDT
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Students in Fairbanks head back to school virtually for now on the first day of school.

News

School year start a stress point for families in transition

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:37 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Going back to school can be exciting, exhilarating, and expensive, and for those families transitioning from homelessness or other vulnerable situations, the experience becomes that much more stressful.

Back 2 School

Considerations over Houston rebuild, student credits postponed at Mat-Su Borough School District board meeting

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:35 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
The Mat-Su Borough School District School Board on Wednesday gathered during a regular meeting, focusing primarily on two items with large impacts to two different groups of students.

Back 2 School

Back to School: The Questions Every Family Should Ask

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:10 PM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
Our health expert shares questions families should ask when deciding whether to send their child to school.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:42 AM AKDT
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.