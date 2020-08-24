Advertisement

Programs available to provide supervision to virtual learners

By Kristen Durand
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Now that school has started and kids are learning from home, many working parents are struggling with the difficult decision of whether to leave their kids at home unsupervised during the day, or find another form of care. There are several programs across the state that can help.

"Places like the Boys and Girls club at the Woodland Park Clubhouse have really stepped up," said Thomas Azzarella, Director of the Alaska Afterschool Network. "They're now running programs from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. It's really an opportunity for parents to have that ease of mind knowing that their child is safe. Their child is able to connect to online learning to their ASD classes and have the opportunity to have supportive adult mentors."

The Alaska Afterschool Network is partnered with more than 200 programs across the state to offer out of school care options for families, but during the pandemic, many of these organizations are now open to help students during the day. Places like the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, and Camp Fire Alaska are accepting kids who are learning online, with mentors and supervision on site. There's even options available for parents who are in need of financial assistance.

"There are a wide range of financial options for families. Boys and Girls Club is currently free for families to enroll in their programs," said Azzarella. "Other programs do have a parental fee. Almost every program is offering some form of scholarship or child assistance to be able to get families in. Really, our biggest goal is to ensure that kids are safe, and that we don't have kids left in unsafe environments where they are unsupervised during the day."

There are more than a dozen programs in the Anchorage area that are currently open and still accepting students. For a complete list of those programs, visit Alaska Afterschool Network’s website.

