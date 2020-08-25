Advertisement

Alaska Supreme Court rules against land transfer to trust

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled the state should not have attempted to transfer an area of forest land to the Alaska Mental Health Trust for potential logging.

CoastAlaska reported the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council filed a lawsuit in 2013 after learning the state planned to transfer Kuiu Island’s No Name Bay area to the mental health trust, which commercially logs in the region.

The court decision agrees with the lawsuit’s assertion that the Alaska Department of Natural Resources violated public notice requirements by attempting to transfer 5 square miles of land south of Juneau without publicizing it.

