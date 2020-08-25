Advertisement

DHSS reports four new deaths related to COVID-19

By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - DHSS reports four new deaths related to COVID-19 among residents in the state of Alaska. This brings the total number of deaths for 36 for residents. There are 34 new COVID-19 cases and 3,028 active cases among residents and 1,779 recovered cases.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 4,843 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 823. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 5,666 cases.

Here is a list of where each COVID-19 case was reported:

  • Anchorage Municipality: 16
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4
  • Juneau City and Borough: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 5
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 3
