Fairbanks student tests positive for COVID-19 after playing in school football game

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A student-athlete from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the school district. The student also played in a football game on Saturday night between Lathrop and West Valley High School.

The news release goes on to say players, coaches and other individuals involved in the Lathrop and West Valley football programs have been notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days. At this time, football at the other districts will continue and will follow current safety protocols.

