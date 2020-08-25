Advertisement

Former Trooper arrested for stealing evidence

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Stone has been arrested on charges of scheme to defraud, theft and misapplication of property, Alaska State Trooper said.

The theft stems from a case in May of 2019 when the Anchor Point Post noted a large sum of money was missing.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigations stepped in to audit the evidence facility and found that five items, with a total value of $20,000, had gone missing.

The bureau determined Stone had been responsible for the missing evidence. Stone has since been indicted by a Kenai Grandy jury for several charges related to the theft of the money and evidence items.

On Friday, U.S. Marshals arrested stone, who was found in Coupeville, Washington.

