Juneau’s students start school year online: ‘I think people are better prepared’

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau school administrators had two days notice in March that schools would close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, we had some pieces of the puzzle then but we were really just (in a) crash course at that moment in time,” said Juneau school superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss.

Months of planning and ten days of teacher training are making online-only classes less daunting.

“I think people are better prepared,” said Lexie Razor, a math teacher at Juneau Douglas High School. “In the spring, I knew some high school kids, a lot of them, didn’t wake up until 1:00 p.m. because their Zooms weren’t until the afternoon.”

More structure and morning classes should help combat that, Razor said.

Online learning still has its challenges, including with internet connectivity. “On my Zoom call today, I had three students with audio issues or had to login and then log off,” Razor said.

Lexie Razor, a math teacher at Juneau Douglas High School, on the first day of school. (08/24/20) (KTUU)

Some people have no internet access available out the road. Weiss said students from those households are attending school in-person at an appropriate social distance.

The Juneau School District also sent 2,123 laptops and iPads to students across the city. JSD estimates that roughly 4,600 students will enroll with the district for the fall semester.

Parents have also had more time to prepare for a COVID-impacted start to the school year.

Emily Lockie is looking after her children at home. Two attend Montessori Borealis, one goes to Auke Bay Elementary School and the fourth will go there soon, too.

“I think the district has been doing an incredible job keeping everyone informed,” Lockie said.

The mother of four chose a distance learning model for her kids which means they will most likely keep learning from home, even if schools reopen to in-person classes. All four kids are immunocompromised and at high risk if they contract COVID.

Teachers direct lessons online one hour per day but the kids will be kept busy. “It’s still a lot of work to coordinate and make sure everyone is doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Lockie said.

Emily Lockie with two of her four kids at home on the first day of school. (08/24/20) (KTUU)

Juneau School District will reassess whether schools can reopen at the end of September. Weiss said a priority is getting special needs students back in the classroom, as is getting elementary school-age students face-to-face time with teachers.

High school students are difficult because they travel from classroom to classroom which would see cohorts mix and the risk of transmitting COVID rise. “Even in small numbers there would be high amounts of mixing,” Weiss said.

During the middle of a busy first day of school, Lockie sounded optimistic. Her kids struggled in spring trying to learn online in the middle of the stresses of a pandemic. School didn’t go well then.

Months later and everyone feels calmer and better prepared. “I’m really excited for this school year because now they’re starting at square one,” Lockie said.

