Man dies after being hit by a pick-up truck in Midtown
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Midtown.
Around 7:21 a.m Tuesday APD advised the public that the “eastbound lanes of Tudor Rd closed due to vehicle collision with injuries.”
An hour later, APD sent out an update giving more details.
Police say a man was crossing the road when he was hit by a pick-up truck near the intersection of Tudor Road and C Street.
APD says the man was taken to the hospital where he died.
“Eastbound Tudor Road at C Street will remain closed as officers continue to investigate. Drivers should use alternate routes,” police said in a Nixle.
This is a developing story.
