Man dies after being hit by a pick-up truck in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Midtown.

Around 7:21 a.m Tuesday APD advised the public that the “eastbound lanes of Tudor Rd closed due to vehicle collision with injuries.”

An hour later, APD sent out an update giving more details.

Update Traffic Alert: Tudor Rd/C St; Eastbound lanes of Tudor Rd.; Remain closed; Fatal traffic investigation https://t.co/5l97MsZqkA — Anchorage Police Department (@AnchoragePolice) August 25, 2020

Police say a man was crossing the road when he was hit by a pick-up truck near the intersection of Tudor Road and C Street.

APD says the man was taken to the hospital where he died.

“Eastbound Tudor Road at C Street will remain closed as officers continue to investigate. Drivers should use alternate routes,” police said in a Nixle.

This is a developing story.

