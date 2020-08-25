New men’s sport needed if cuts to UAA athletics are approved

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new sport could be coming to the University of Alaska Anchorage campus if cuts to the athletic department are approved by the University of Alaska Regents. Currently, UAA has 13 athletic programs. Without gymnastics, men’s and women’s skiing, and hockey they’re left with nine, one short of the NCAA requirements.

“It is very busy,” said UAA athletic director Greg Myford. “Lots of questions, [and] the answers never coming as fast as the questions seemingly.”

Without hockey UAA only has one men’s team sport and that’s basketball. To remain eligible as a Division II program they are required to have two women’s team sports and two men’s team sports. Myford said it’s early in the search process but a few options for men’s team sports are soccer, lacrosse, and volleyball.

“Cost is at the top of the list frankly, we are making this move...as a result of our finances,” Myford said. “We are obviously not going to put ourselves back into the same position based on adding a sport that’s just as expensive as hockey.”

Myford said they will file for a two-year waiver from the NCAA to remain eligible while they search for a tenth team. Public comments will be heard by UAA administrators at the virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday. The University of Alaska regents’ vote on the recommendations to cut the programs is set to happen during their meeting in early September

