Advertisement

New men’s sport needed if cuts to UAA athletics are approved

Seawolves fall short of NCAA requirement if Gymnastics, Hockey and Skiing are cut
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new sport could be coming to the University of Alaska Anchorage campus if cuts to the athletic department are approved by the University of Alaska Regents. Currently, UAA has 13 athletic programs. Without gymnastics, men’s and women’s skiing, and hockey they’re left with nine, one short of the NCAA requirements.

“It is very busy,” said UAA athletic director Greg Myford. “Lots of questions, [and] the answers never coming as fast as the questions seemingly.”

Without hockey UAA only has one men’s team sport and that’s basketball. To remain eligible as a Division II program they are required to have two women’s team sports and two men’s team sports. Myford said it’s early in the search process but a few options for men’s team sports are soccer, lacrosse, and volleyball.

“Cost is at the top of the list frankly, we are making this move...as a result of our finances,” Myford said. “We are obviously not going to put ourselves back into the same position based on adding a sport that’s just as expensive as hockey.”

Myford said they will file for a two-year waiver from the NCAA to remain eligible while they search for a tenth team. Public comments will be heard by UAA administrators at the virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday. The University of Alaska regents’ vote on the recommendations to cut the programs is set to happen during their meeting in early September

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Former Trooper arrested for stealing evidence

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The theft stems from a case in May of 2019 when the Anchor Point Post noted a large sum of money was missing.

News

Juneau’s students start school year online: ‘I think people are better prepared’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Juneau school year began on Monday with parents, teachers and administrators feeling better prepared for online-only classes.

News

Unemployment relief grant approved for the State of Alaska

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Funding for Lost Wages Assistance Program under FEMA approved

News

Fairbanks student tests positive for COVID-19 after playing in school football game

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Fairbanks student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

News

Alaska leaders respond to Army Corps Decision on Pebble Mine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Senators Murkowski and Sullivan comment on Army Corps Decision on Pebble Mine

Economy

Proposed Pebble Mine faces setback over environmental concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that the proposed Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay will not be issued a final permit over environmental concerns.

News

DHSS reports 71 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 71 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Congressman Young has video message for Alaskans after voting in favor of the ‘Delivering for America Act‘

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Video message on Delivering for America Act bill and the USPS.

News

Programs available to provide supervision to virtual learners

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM AKDT
|
By Kristen Durand
The Alaska Afterschool Network is partnered with more than 200 programs across the state to offer out of school care options for families, but during the pandemic, many of these organizations are now open to help students during the day.