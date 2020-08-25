Our rain is going to go away but not today

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Tuesday with light winds and a high of 59 degrees along with a 60 percent chance for rain. Tuesday night we drop down to 50 degrees while under cloudy skies, 10 mph winds and a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Anchorage will be cloudy on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 62 degrees along with an 80 percent chance for rain. Wednesday night we drop down to 47 degrees while under cloudy rainy skies and 10 mph winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 62 degrees on Thursday.

Storms look to keep Southcentral's weather cool, cloudy and rainy. As one of the low pressure storms moves northward, the storm will bring plenty of rain to the northern Gulf coast through Tuesday morning. Though precipitation will not be continuous and breaks in cloud cover are expected, overcast skies and rain showers are expected to continue through Tuesday farther inland. As this storm severely weakens, precipitation is expected to linger over the Prince William Sound area through Wednesday. By Wednesday, storms will approach Kodiak Island from the west bringing another round of cool, cloudy and rainy weather.

For the extended period, Thursday through Monday, starting Thursday storms will be moving towards Kodiak, that will help to bring showers across much of the region. These storms will keep on tracking towards the southeast keeping wind and rain active for the Panhandle as well as unsettled conditions for parts of Southcentral on Friday. High pressure will be trying to move into the area around the Friday Saturday time frame. If high pressure is able to sustain and build then we could see a break or two from the cloudy, rainy work week as some storms exit the area once again around Friday or Saturday. This will be short lived as storms move across the Aleutians, Alaska Peninsula, Southwest Alaska and eventually into Southcentral Alaska. Temperatures will be around average most of the week (upper 50′s to low 60′s) but we can expect a brief warm up on the days that high pressure clears out our skies and allows for the sun to shine.

