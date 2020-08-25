Troopers: Two suspects robbed a store in Palmer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Trooper and Palmer PD are looking for two suspects who robbed a store in Palmer Monday night.

Troopers say two men in ski masks walked into the Valley Country Store in Palmer around 10:46 p.m Monday and pointed handguns at the front counter clerk demanding money.

AST says the suspects made off with about $700 cash as well as other items were taken from the store. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Troopers ask those with any information about the robbery to call them at 352-5401 or Mat-Su Crimestoppers at 745-3333.

