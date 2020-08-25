Advertisement

UAA returns to class, mostly online, for the fall semester

(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:38 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska, Anchorage campus was quiet on Monday, despite classes resuming for the fall semester. Normally bustling with activity, most buildings were locked. Signs on the doors read “UAA campus is under restricted access during our current safety phase.”

Another safety measure that is being implemented by the university is online course work. Roughly 85% of the classes that would normally be meeting on campus are being carried out entirely online. Other “in-person only” classes are adhering to strict mask, distancing and capacity requirements.

The university is also limiting the amount of student living on campus at this time. Less than 200 students have been granted permission so far - mostly those with inadequate internet capabilities at their primary residences. Some students with physical classes are also being given the option to remain on campus.

As of last week, UAA was reporting lower enrollment numbers as well. System wide totals show 10,924 students enrolled, with 9,355 specifically at the Anchorage campus. At this time last year, UAA saw 12,075 students enrolled, system wide -- and 9,868 at the Anchorage campus.

No plans for the upcoming spring semester have been announced at this time.

