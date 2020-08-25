Unemployment relief grant approved for the State of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Don Young announced that FEMA approved the State of Alaska for a FEMA grant of $19,902,565 under the Lost Wages Assistance Program for the Disaster Relief Fund.

According to the news release, the grant funding will allow the State of Alaska to help people who are unemployed due to COVID-19 with an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented financial hardships on small businesses across Alaska and hard-working Alaskans. We appreciate the Administration’s timely approval of this LWA grant funding and we applaud Governor Dunleavy and his team for taking action promptly on the FEMA application process to receive this extension of federal unemployment insurance benefits. "

The grant money will be administered to states and territories through a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under FEMA and Emergency Assistance Act.

