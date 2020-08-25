Advertisement

With hundreds of conferences and events canceled, some local decor businesses are struggling to survive

By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans who work in the event and decor industry, which exists to bring people together, have been hit hard by fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

For more than three decades, Art Services North has been decorating events around Anchorage.

“Everything from trade shows to Oscar parties,” owner of Art Services North Michael Zoske said.

The company was doing well until the pandemic hit.

“We are struggling, everything is canceled, and four days in March we lost our entire second quarter, but managed to live through the summer by furloughing the entire staff,” Zoske said.

He says it normally does up to 150 events a year. It has lost 80% of its business or about half a million dollars.

“I haven’t slept since March, it’s been frustrating, it’s been scary, this is all I’ve ever done and I’m not really geared up to get a real job so to speak-- but I also know that it will pass,” he said.

Many of his events held at the Dena’ina and Egan Convention Centers where doors are locked.

“There is about 225 conferences and meetings that have been canceled, the economic impact in the community of that we believe is over $72 million,” President of Visit Anchorage Julie Saupe said.

And with little revenue coming in, Zoske say he can’t afford to pay the rent anymore.

“Right now we are packing everything from where we have been for twenty years and putting it into storage until we can get things going again,” he said.

He says the hardest part is not knowing when large-scale events will return.

“Our events primarily had 350-700 people, I can’t think of any that were 180-200 anymore, that’s a lot of people, far jump from the 15 allowed now,” he added.

But, he’s not losing hope.

“Don’t worry, we’ll still be here.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Vote on APD use of force ordinance likely to be delayed

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Matt Leseman
The ordinance's sponsor wants to rework it to closer align with existing policies.

Breaking News

DHSS reports four new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 4 deaths related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents

News

Attorney General Kevin Clarkson resigns after inappropriate text messages

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
According to an in-depth report by Anchorage Daily New’s Kyle Hopkins and ProPublica, Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson is currently on unpaid leave following a text message scandal that dates months back

News

Troopers: Two suspects robbed a store in Palmer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Law enforcement are looking for two suspects who robbed a story in Palmer Monday night.

Latest News

News

Man dies after being hit by a pick-up truck in Midtown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Police say a man was crossing the road when he was hit by a pick-up truck near the intersection of Tudor Road and C Street.

News

Alaska Supreme Court rules against land transfer to trust

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court decision agrees with the lawsuit’s assertion that the Alaska Department of Natural Resources violated public notice requirements by attempting to transfer 5 square miles of land south of Juneau without publicizing it.

News

State: More money for unemployed Alaskans coming soon

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
More unemployment insurance benefits will soon be in the hands of Alaskans following word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that one of the state’s requests for additional grant funding has been approved.

Crime

Former Trooper arrested for stealing evidence

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The theft stems from a case in May of 2019 when the Anchor Point Post noted a large sum of money was missing.

News

New men’s sport needed if cuts to UAA athletics are approved

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The University of Alaska Anchorage will add a new men's team to remain NCAA eligible if cuts to the athletic program are approved by the University of Alaska Regents.

News

Juneau’s students start school year online: ‘I think people are better prepared’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Juneau school year began on Monday with parents, teachers and administrators feeling better prepared for online-only classes.