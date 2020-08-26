Advertisement

20 guests test positive for COVID-19 at Brother Francis Shelter

(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby and Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty guests have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Brother Francis Shelter.

According to Tricia Teasley with Catholic Social Services, the shelter was informed on Wednesday that one guest had tested positive for COVID-19 after they were no longer staying at the shelter.

On Thursday, the shelter began testing onsite. Eighteen of those guests tested positive on Thursday and two more guests have since tested positive.

“We screen everybody,” Teasley said. “That’s one of the precautions we’ve been taking since March is we screen everybody coming into the shelter.

Teasley says they have worked diligently to follow CDC guidelines. The shelter has extra washing stations and is administering tests three times a week.

“From day one, we have been taking this seriously,” Teasley said.

These are the first positive cases reported in guests at the shelter. No employees have tested positive for the virus in relation to these new cases.

“It’s the first known case we’ve had at the shelter so we feel very fortunate to have gone this long with COVID going through the community,” Teasley said.

All of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic, Teasley said.

Guests who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolated and staying at a separate location, Teasley said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Accident blocking traffic near milepost 13 on the Glenn Highway

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Traffic is being diverted near milepost 13 on the Glenn Highway

News

Count begins for Alaska’s primary election absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska’s absentee ballots are being counted for the Aug. 18 primary elections.

News

Hundreds of salmon found dead in Kodiak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Die-offs of salmon before they spawn are becoming more frequent. Here’s why.

Crime

Vote on APD use of force ordinance likely to be delayed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
The ordinance's sponsor wants to rework it to closer align with existing policies.

Latest News

Economy

With hundreds of conferences and events canceled, some decor businesses are struggling to survive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Art Services North, an event and decor business has been hit hard by the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Breaking News

DHSS reports four new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 4 deaths related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents

News

Attorney General Kevin Clarkson resigns after inappropriate text messages

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
According to an in-depth report by Anchorage Daily New’s Kyle Hopkins and ProPublica, Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson is currently on unpaid leave following a text message scandal that dates months back

News

Troopers: Two suspects robbed a store in Palmer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Law enforcement are looking for two suspects who robbed a story in Palmer Monday night.

News

Man dies after being hit by a pick-up truck in Midtown

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Police say a man was crossing the road when he was hit by a pick-up truck near the intersection of Tudor Road and C Street.

News

Alaska Supreme Court rules against land transfer to trust

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court decision agrees with the lawsuit’s assertion that the Alaska Department of Natural Resources violated public notice requirements by attempting to transfer 5 square miles of land south of Juneau without publicizing it.