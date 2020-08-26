20 guests test positive for COVID-19 at Brother Francis Shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty guests have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Brother Francis Shelter.

According to Tricia Teasley with Catholic Social Services, the shelter was informed on Wednesday that one guest had tested positive for COVID-19 after they were no longer staying at the shelter.

On Thursday, the shelter began testing onsite. Eighteen of those guests tested positive on Thursday and two more guests have since tested positive.

“We screen everybody,” Teasley said. “That’s one of the precautions we’ve been taking since March is we screen everybody coming into the shelter.

Teasley says they have worked diligently to follow CDC guidelines. The shelter has extra washing stations and is administering tests three times a week.

“From day one, we have been taking this seriously,” Teasley said.

These are the first positive cases reported in guests at the shelter. No employees have tested positive for the virus in relation to these new cases.

“It’s the first known case we’ve had at the shelter so we feel very fortunate to have gone this long with COVID going through the community,” Teasley said.

All of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic, Teasley said.

Guests who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolated and staying at a separate location, Teasley said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.