Accident blocking traffic near milepost 13 on the Glenn Highway

(AP Images)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Public Safety is advising drivers to avoid the area of milepost 13 on the Glenn Highway due to an accident blocking traffic.

Traffic is being detoured up Maud Road to Smith Road until they can finish their investigation at the scene. Alaska State Troopers are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

