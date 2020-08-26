Advertisement

Alaska SeaLife Center will not be closing permanently

(KTUU)
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After reaching a fundraising milestone, the Alaska SeaLife announced it will not be permanently closing its doors this season.

The center’s President and CEO, Tara Riemer, announced Wednesday that it reached its goal of $2 million dollars raised.

“So meeting a $2 million goal just means we’re not permanently closing at the end of this season,” Riemer said. “Which is exciting for a lot of people, but it’s really not quite enough. It’s not enough to keep our mission project going like we want them to.”

The non-profit saw a drastic reduction in visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, which impacted the center’s bottom line.

Various community members came together to raise donations to help the SeaLife Center reach its goal.

The center raised $1.3 million dollars before the $500,000 worth of seed money kicked in from the City of Seward. After the latest match challenge with cruise ship partners, the non-profit reached its goal.

“It’s even more of a special thing because, with COVID, there’s a lot of people struggling and suffering,” said Juliana Kim, a mammologist with the center. “And still, they’re finding a way to come and try and help us and keep our doors open here in Seward.”

Riemer said there will be other fundraisers and match challenges down the line to help the Alaska SeaLife Center continue its various programs and research projects.

The center is currently open to visitors on a limited basis. For more information on visitation and to donate, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Technology

A surprising solution to a pesky problem

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
When you think of a smartphones now a day's a keyboard is the last thing that comes to mind, and in today's Tech Beat a pesky problem is getting a surprising solution, here's the Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

In road to appointing new AG, Clarkson’s resignation is only first step

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska’s attorney general has resigned from his post following accusations of inappropriate conduct with a state employee. Since then, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted his resignation, and an interim attorney general has been named, but who will official become the state’s top attorney remains unclear.

News

AG Clarkson resigns following investigation into conduct with junior-level state employee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|

News

NTSB: Lawmaker in plane crash flew for years despite vision problems

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
An Alaska lawmaker flew his plane despite being denied his medical flight certification eight years ago due to vision problems

Latest News

News

18-year-old killed in car accident on Old Glenn Highway

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Traffic is being diverted near milepost 13 on the Glenn Highway

Breaking News

20 clients test positive for COVID-19 at Brother Francis Shelter

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby and Cheyenne Mathews
The shelter was notified that a guest has tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

News

Counting begins for Alaska’s primary elections absentee ballots

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska’s absentee ballots are being counted for the Aug. 18 primary elections.

News

Hundreds of salmon found dead in Kodiak

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Die-offs of salmon before they spawn are becoming more frequent. Here’s why.

Crime

Vote on APD use of force ordinance likely to be delayed

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
The ordinance's sponsor wants to rework it to closer align with existing policies.

Economy

With hundreds of conferences and events canceled, some decor businesses are struggling to survive

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Art Services North, an event and decor business has been hit hard by the economic fallout from the pandemic.