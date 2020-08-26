Alaska State Troopers looking for two people in chase

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are looking for two people who eluded police.

At around 9:30 a.m. AST was contacted by Wasilla Police after a tan Bronco avoided police in its jurisdiction. AST and APD had units close by and assisted in the chase. The Bronco then took off down the Glenn Highway and then got onto the Old Glenn Highway heading southbound toward Anchorage. According to AST the Bronco clipped another vehicle near the intersection of South Peters Creek. No one in the other vehicle reported any injuries but the Bronco ended up driving into a tree line.

That’s when Troopers say the two people inside, a man and a woman, took off running from troopers before stealing a black Toyota pick-up from a nearby residence. The pick-up was located near the Birchwood Saloon with no one inside. The two people then found another unknown vehicle and drove away.

The investigation continues.

