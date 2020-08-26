Advertisement

Alaska State Troopers looking for two people in chase

Alaska State Troopers will put more patrols on the roadways this weekend.
Alaska State Troopers will put more patrols on the roadways this weekend.(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are looking for two people who eluded police.

At around 9:30 a.m. AST was contacted by Wasilla Police after a tan Bronco avoided police in its jurisdiction. AST and APD had units close by and assisted in the chase. The Bronco then took off down the Glenn Highway and then got onto the Old Glenn Highway heading southbound toward Anchorage. According to AST the Bronco clipped another vehicle near the intersection of South Peters Creek. No one in the other vehicle reported any injuries but the Bronco ended up driving into a tree line.

That’s when Troopers say the two people inside, a man and a woman, took off running from troopers before stealing a black Toyota pick-up from a nearby residence. The pick-up was located near the Birchwood Saloon with no one inside. The two people then found another unknown vehicle and drove away.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Postmaster General: No intention to single out Alaska’s Bypass Mail

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he did not intend to suggest that Alaska's Bypass Mail program will be eliminated when he spoke of the program during a Senate hearing last week.

News

DHSS reports one new death and 52 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS report one new death related to COVID-19

News

Indigenous communities in Alaska harder hit by coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska state health data indicate Pacific Islanders and Alaska Natives are more likely to contract the coronavirus and be hospitalized with the illness.

News

New unemployment payments to begin in Alaska within 2 months

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say additional unemployment benefits approved by the federal government are expected to reach Alaska residents in six to eight weeks.

Latest News

News

Alaska SeaLife Center will not be closing permanently

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward announced that it will not be permanently closing its doors.

Technology

A surprising solution to a pesky problem

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
When you think of a smartphones now a day's a keyboard is the last thing that comes to mind, and in today's Tech Beat a pesky problem is getting a surprising solution, here's the Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

On road to appointing new AG, Clarkson’s resignation is only first step

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska’s attorney general has resigned from his post following accusations of inappropriate conduct with a state employee. Since then, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted his resignation, and an interim attorney general has been named, but who will official become the state’s top attorney remains unclear.

News

AG Clarkson resigns following investigation into conduct with junior-level state employee

Updated: 13 hours ago
|

News

NTSB: Lawmaker in plane crash flew for years despite vision problems

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
An Alaska lawmaker flew his plane despite being denied his medical flight certification eight years ago due to vision problems

News

18-year-old killed in car accident on Old Glenn Highway

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Traffic is being diverted near milepost 13 on the Glenn Highway