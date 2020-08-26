Back to school: Zoom failures effect students nationwide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -
Thanks to the threat of Covid-19 school districts all across the nation, including some here in Alaska, are starting the year online. Many of those districts are using the video conferencing platform Zoom to facilitate these classes. That became a problem on Monday as the application faced a number of issues while students attempted to log on for their first day of classes.
The outages started to arise around 8:50am east coast time and Zoom reported that they had fixed the issue by around noon eastern. Founder and CEO Eric Yuan tweeted out this statement following the ordeal.
Since this initial breakdown in service Zoom appears to be holding strong but this is now one more concern for parents, students, teachers, and administrators to be worried about in these already complicated and trying times.
