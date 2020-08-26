Advertisement

DHSS confirms one death related to COVID-19 at Pioneer Home

14 residents and 4 employees test positive for COVID-19
(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has confirmed one death related to COVID-19 at the Anchorage Pioneer Home on Wednesday.

To date, a total of 14 residents and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the residents have been hospitalized and one died. Another eight continue to be monitored and isolated inside the home. Four have now been released from isolation and have recovered. And out of the four staff members who tested positive, three have recovered and one is in isolation.

Residents are being monitored and tested frequently in other parts of the home according to DHSS.

This comes after 20 clients tested positive for COVID-19 at Brother Francis Shelter last week.

According to Tricia Teasley with Catholic Social Services, the shelter was informed on Wednesday that one client had tested positive for COVID-19 after they were no longer staying at the shelter.

On Thursday, the shelter began testing onsite. 18 of those clients tested positive on Thursday and two more clients have since tested positive.

“We screen everybody,” Teasley said. “That’s one of the precautions we’ve been taking since March is we screen everybody coming into the shelter.

